Andy Murray survived a battle against Stan Wawrinka as the final U.S Open tune-up event, the Cincinnati Masters, began.

The Brit who was announced as part of Britain’s Davis Cup squad hours before his match, prevailed 7-6, 5-7, 7-5 over the Swiss in an encounter that lasted over three hours.

Murray, after overcoming Wawrinka, will next face his Davis Cup teammate Cameron Norrie in the next round of the Cincinnati Masters after the Wimbledon semi-finalist overcame Holger Rune 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Joining them in the next round are Marin Čilić, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda.

The biggest name in the men’s bracket, Rafael Nadal, is yet to take to the courts while Nick Kyrgios will be in action tonight.

In the women’s bracket, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina found some rhythm to beat Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-3, 6-2 to set up a next-round clash with Garbiñe Muguruza.

Amanda Anisimova, Alison Riske, Sloane Stephens, Ajla Tomljanović, Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Garcia all made progress into the next round as well.

The biggest upset of the day saw Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia eliminating thirteenth seed Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-5.

There was also controversy as Emma Raducanu’s matchup with Serena Williams was moved back a day with spectators accusing the tournament of deliberately manipulating the draw in an attempt to draw more viewership with Serena entering the tournament for the last time.