Murray can still come back, says Bryan

Melbourne

American doubles legend Bob Bryan gave Andy Murray a ray of hope on Wednesday, saying he believes the former world number one could make a comeback after major hip surgery.

“I personally think he can do it,” said Bryan, who was talking after enjoying a winning comeback in his first Grand Slam doubles since undergoing his own hip replacement surgery last summer.

Murray bowed out of the Australian Open on Monday for potentially the last time after saying his hip pain was too much too bear.

Earlier he had declared he would call it a day on his storied career after Wimbledon, if he got that far.

“Look, I’m happy to be back,” said the 40-year-old Bryan. “I got a metal hip. There was no guarantees I was going to make it back.—APP

