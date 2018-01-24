Murderer of Zainab arrested: Shahbaz

Accused is a serial killer; Victim’s father demands public hanging of culprit

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 24-year old murderer of seven-year-old Zainab of Kasur who was molested before killing.

Zainab’s murderer and rapist is a 24-year-old Imran Ali, who is a serial killer based in Kasur and is accused of raping and murdering 7 other girls over the course of two years, Shahbaz told media at a news conference along with Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Mohammad Amin, the father of ill-fated Zainab. “Our collective efforts have borne fruit and the murderer has been arrested,” Shahbaz said, adding: “DNA samples from 1,150 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA match was a “100 per cent” with the evidence collected from the crime scene.”

Shahbaz also said the suspect was given a polygraph test earlier today, which leaves only 5pc doubt as to his culpability. He said the suspect had “accepted all of his deeds”.

Shahbaz said this case “is an example for the nation that when we unite, we can achieve anything.” He whole-heartedly congratulated Punjab’s cabinet committee, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, IGP Punjab, additional chief secretary home, chief secretary, and other intelligence officials including Military Intelligence (MI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). “I am most thankful to DG Forensic Lab who profiled 1,150 DNAs to find the killer.”

He said while the first phase of the investigation has been completed with the identification of the suspect, the second was to bring the culprit to justice. “If it were up to me, as a person who understands some of [Zainab’s father’s] pain, I would want him hanged on the chowk [square],” he said, adding: “I will request the chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure that the culprit is made an example of.”

Elaborating on the DNA profiling and subsequent match with Imran, Shahbaz said he was informed about the procedure last night. “I requested them [officials] to not discuss it,” he said. “I visited [the lab] next day after morning prayers and had it done in front of me and it was a 100 percent match.”

He further said that the entire nation, including Zainab’s parents, had prayed due to which such results were achieved. “I promised Zainab’s parents that my team and I will do everything in our power to catch the culprit and we delivered within 14 days.”

Shahbaz further said that the case will be proceeded in an anti-terrorism court (ATC), and assured that all legal formalities will be completed.

Zainab’s father wants the man to be publicly hanged but the court will decide the future course of this case,” he said.

He requested the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to ensure that the hearing of the case to is heard day and night, without any delay. “Even if we have to amend the laws we should do so; the way Zainab was crushed like a flower, the law should crush the killer in the same manner.”

The victim’s Zainab father Amin expressed his contentment with the proceedings of the case in the press conference. He said the joint efforts of government officials had helped in catching the criminal who had murdered his daughter.

“I thank DIG ISI, MI, CTD, other agencies, and the forensic lab for their combined efforts and all my acquaintances for their help,” said Amin.

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house on January 4 in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.

Shahbaz also announced that the KPK government has approached the provincial authorities for forensic agency help in tracing killer of Asma of Mardan. At the same time, Shahbaz urged all political and religious leaders not to practice politics on such issues.