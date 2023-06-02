Murderer of son held, body recovered

The police arrested a merciless person who killed his teenage son and recovered body here on Thursday.

The detainee identified as Rafique in the preliminary investigation admitted of killing his son after taking him to Baghbanpura area of Lahore.

On information provided by the accused, police recovered body of murdered child.

Police said that the nabbed culprit was also habitual of practicing Wicca and the incident seems to be outcome of same. However, a case has been into the incident and investigation was underway.