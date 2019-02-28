Murderer awarded life sentence

Sialkot

District and Session Judge, Ch. Muhammad Tariq Javed on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a killer while hearing a murder case. The court also ordered killer Tasleem Malik alias TT to give Rs. 500, 000 as compensation money to heirs of deceased.

Tasleem may also face more six-month imprisonment on non-payment of compensation money. Tasleem has been shot killed Jameel and injured Remeez over a dispute in the jurisdiction of Naikapura Police Station on Jan 1, 2018. In the case of injured Rameez, the court awarded Tasleem 10-year imprisonment and Rs. 200, 000 fine.

