Murder suspect found hanging from ceiling

Investigations into the murder of a man in Data Darbar vicinity of Lahore took a new turn on Friday after the police found the sister of the decease who, along with her husband, was earlier booked as a suspect in the murder case of her brother hanging from the ceiling in the same house.

It is to be noted here that the police had found a person named Talib Hussain dead in his house and registered a case against his sister Zeenat and her husband over suspicion.

However, on Friday, the police found the body of Zeenat hanging from the ceiling in the same house where Talib Hussain had been found murdered.

It merits a mention here if the police had searched the house thoroughly last night, they would have recovered the body of Zeenat too. However, the police took the body into custody and launched further investigations.