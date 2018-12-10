Murder of SP Tahir and dubious PTM-Afghan alliance

Rayyan Baig

SINCE its inception Pakistan has remained a peaceful country with gunrunning and narcotics almost nonexistent. There was no concept of kidnapping, bomb explosions or fear of suicide attacks prior to the Afghan refugees coming into Pakistan in millions. It’s a historical fact that Afghanistan was the only country, which opposed Pakistan’s membership of UN in 1948. It soon created the stunt of Pashtunistan, armed and funded proxies in the border areas of Pakistan.

In 1950 Afghan Army attacked Dobandi area of Balochistan and physically occupied a strategic pass, which was retaken by Pakistan Army after a weeklong fighting. In 1960-61 Afghan incursions took place in Bajaur Agency, supported by Afghan Army and were repelled by Pakistan Army.

On the contrary, Pakistan has been supporting Afghans in every difficulty/ challenge whenever faced by them. Pakistan has been helping Afghans since 1979 in term of sheltering millions, providing food, medical facilities, education and even jobs. Pakistan has always shown compassion towards its Afghan brothers, but in return has not been so lucky.

The Afghan hostility toward Pakistan, since the beginning, was so grave that, the then Prime Minister and one of the founding fathers of Pakistan, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, was assassinated in 1951 by an Afghan, with the connivance of Afghan Government. The Afghan Government continued with its anti-Pakistan abomination in seventies by sheltering, training and arming Marri tribesmen, NAP and Al-Zulfiqar for militant activities in Pakistan. Pakistan ever since its creation has never received any bliss from Afghanistan but the anguish and miseries.

The violations of border, hatching of insurgencies, spread of terrorism, smuggling of narcotics and killing of thousands of innocent Pakistanis is the reward Afghanistan has been giving in return of benevolence from Pakistan.

Afghanistan was the only country whose ruler opted not to attend landmark Islamic Summit at Lahore in 1974, whereas Shaikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman participated despite 1971 debacle. Unfortunately, the Afghan Government has fallen in love with India ‘a wolf hidden in sheep’s skin’.

She has been disregarding the sincerity and untold sacrifices made by Pakistan for Afghan people, rather a plethora of blame game has been directed against it by successive Kabul regimes. Afghan government, instead, has been playing in the hands of those who bled Afghan public for years.

The notorious RAW has established parlous alliance with NDS, this unholy nexus has caused mayhem not only in Pakistan rather is impacting Afghanistan equally. The lead of every trouble and terrorist attack in Pakistan, including the most heinous killings of innocent students in APS Peshawar, goes through Afghanistan to India. The recent kidnapping, ruthless murder of Pashtun police officer inside Afghanistan and then Afghan Government’s refusal to handover the dead body to the government of Pakistan speaks a lot about Afghan official’s direct involvement in said murder. SP Tahir Khan Dawar was a brave and patriotic police officer who hailed from Tribal areas. He was quite active against the terrorists thus remained on their hit list. He survived multiple terrorist attacks during his illustrious career and was once gravely injured prior to his brutal murder.

During one of the PTM’s protest, he exhibited courage to apprise the participants about the looming threats and the involvement of India, Afghanistan and others in anti-Pakistan activities. Since then all those elements mentioned by him decided to silence this brave and patriotic police officer.

As the news of SP Tahir’s murder surfaced Mohsin Dawar, in an apparent prior understanding with NDS, attempted to put the blame on Pakistani security forces. The conduct of PTM after SP Tahir’s murder/during collection of his dead body and accusing Pakistan Army instead of Daesh/Afghan Government were not surprising.

The PTM has never wavered in their fidelity to their creators and masters. They have never criticized NDS and RAW on their involvement in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, murder of SP Tahir, Molana Samiulhaq or others. However, they remain faithful to please their masters by maligning Pakistan Army instead.

The intriguing collusion between Imtiaz Wazir/Mohsin Dawar and Afghan officials at Torkham border, their refusal to handover the dead body to Pakistani officials contrary to diplomatic norms and an endeavor to give it a different colour leaves no doubts about the perpetrators of said odious murder.

Over 70,000 Pakistanis have laid their lives due to terrorism, which spilled over, to Pakistan from Afghanistan. The Armed forecast the cost of heavy sacrifices have defeated the terrorists from Pakistani soil and is fencing the border along Afghan to make the country further safe. The peace in Pakistan and measure to stop entry of terrorists from Afghanistan, by fencing the border, has perturbed Pakistan’s enemies including RAW and NDS.

They had raised PTM as their arm inside Pakistan to serve their evil purpose, which has been rejected by the public. The kidnapping of SP Tahir, his brutal murder and then refusal by Afghan officials to handover the dead body to the Government official was a failed attempt by them to resurrect PTM. The Government needs to probe the kidnapping and murder of SP Tahir and expose all the hidden internal and foreign hands involved in this gruesome act.

