Murder of Naqeeb,others extra-judicial killing

Karachi

A report submitted in anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case declared the killing of four people in Karachi last year an incident of extra-judicial killing.

The court approved recommendation in the report to quash five cases against Naqeebullah and three others. Naqeebullah Mehsud, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq were declared terrorists and killed in a staged encounter.

According to the report, the inquiry committee and the investigation officer inspected the crime scene. No marks of fired bullets and hand grenades were found at the poultry farm, which was pointed out as the scene of the encountry, the report said.—INP

