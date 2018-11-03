Murder of Maulana Samiul Haq question mark on efficiency of security forces: JI

Akora Kahttak

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has said that the assassination of a prominent religious and political personality like Maulana Samiul Haq in a high security area of Rawalpindi is a question mark on the efficiency of the security forces. He was addressing a large gathering at the funeral of the JUI(S) President at Akora Kahttak. A four-member JI delegation including Liaqat Baloch, Maulana Abdul Maalik and Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha attended the funeral prayer.

The JI chief said the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq was the result of a deep conspiracy. He said it was the responsibility of the government to arrest the assassins of the Maulana, award them deterrent punishment and also bring to light the motive behind the incident. He said it was unfortunate that the assassins had not been traced so far.

Sirajul Haq said that Maulana Samiul Haq had always talked of the enforcement of the supremacy of Deen in the country and in his martyrdom, the country had lost an eminent religious scholar and a great politician. His martyrdom was a great shock to the movement for the Nizam e Mustafa. Sirjaul Haq expressed his condolences with the son of the deceased, Hamidul Haq, and other family members and said the JI fully shared their grief. He also prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

Deputy General Secretary Jamiat Ulema -e- Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former Senator Molana Rahat Hussain expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the assassination of Molana Sammi Ul Haq. Talking to APP here on Saturday, Rahat Hussain also extend his heart felt condolence to the grieved family and said that Sammi ul Haq was an assets of Islam. He prayed for the departed soul and patience to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan strongly condemned assassination of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S (JUI-S) Chief. |In his condolence message, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq. He said that Maulana Sami-ul -Haq was renowned religious scholar and political leader. His services for religion and politics will be remembered forever. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Lawyers Saturday observed strike in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and Narowal cities against the assassination of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq on the appeal of District Bar Association (DBA). They took out rallies, holding banners and placards, and passed several resolutions, demanding early arrest of the killers. They also paid tributes to meritorious services of the slain Maulana, also the chairman of Pakistan Defence Council.

Condolences started pouring in after religious scholar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq was assassinated in a targeted attack in Rawalpindi on Friday. Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the brutal murder of Maulana Samiul Haq was ‘utterly condemnable.’ Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri tweeted, ‘I am deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.—INP

