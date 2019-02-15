Murder of Irshad

Referring to the recent murder of Pakistani citizen Irshad Ranjhani, who was killed inhumanely more like a dog in Karachi by UC Chairman, Raheem Shah. The status of the State seems surrendered in front of these slaughters. It is not for the first time that a person is killed and later titled as thief or traitor. It’s a continuous practice to justify killings in Pakistan as there are numerous incidents reported earlier which is not only a serious human rights violation but a threat to national integrity.

Such acts are the rationale behind the rise of ethnic wave and clear depiction of dual policy of the State for its citizens on the basis of ethnicity. Extra judicial killings can make situation even worse in this scenario. Moreover, it can also be witnessed that national media has not covered the issue on human rights violation basis where as local media has given full coverage to it. Such dichotomies give space to ethnic upheaval where Pakistani citizen was murdered brutally and FIR was launched on the protest of Sindhi community.

It is responsibility of the state to provide justice to its citizens and protect them, respect them and their ethnic identity. In case of Irshad Ranjhani state mechanism failed at first apparently and regional community came out to speak up for justice, whether he was thief or or goon or even nationalist nobody has the right to play justice game on road to anyone from any ethnicity, any religious group, political party etc. State needs to establish its writ to lessen the consequences of these games in the best interest of the national unity by treating all citizens equally.

NAUSHABA ABID

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp