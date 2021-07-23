Murder of ex-diplomat’s daughter: ‘Justice For Noor’ trends on Twitter

ISLAMABAD – As an investigation into the killing of the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat is underway, social media is abuzz with posts demanding justice for the victim named Noor Mukadam.

The demand “#JusticeForNoor, has become a top trend in Pakistan with users exerting pressure on the government.

A suspect named Zahir Jaffer, son of a well-known businessman Zakir Jaffer was arrested on Tuesday after Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4.

Here are some social media reactions;

Sweetest, gentlest, kindest Noor. You will hear these words describe her again and again because they are true. Just the sweetest soul you could know.

Rest in peace far away from this horrible world. We will fight for you. We have to. #JusticeForNoor pic.twitter.com/97bK5JoDiP — Zara Peerzada (@ZaraPeeru) July 23, 2021

Women have the right to be angry right now.They have the right to feel insecure, and apprehensive around men right now.They have the right to demand answers.They have the right to question the intentions of all men.

Stop posting stupid stuff like“not all men” etc #JusticeForNoor — Jibby (@JibbyD) July 23, 2021

Being a Mental health Professional,i have worked with drug addicts and psychiatric patients of all sorts.A very common tactic used by drug addicts is to cover up abusive behavior under the label of stress. And it is always the family behind who is covering up!#JusticeForNoor — Maryam Khan (@maryamkhan05) July 23, 2021

Dearest Noor, I cannot fathom that a monster could do such a thing to the lovely soul you were. I cannot stop thinking about your smiling face, down-to-earth attitude and positive energy. Praying for strength for your entire family. This is an unimaginable loss.#JusticeforNoor https://t.co/T95tPPQT5k pic.twitter.com/KtYBmosW93 — Yumna Ali (@YumnaAR) July 20, 2021

Suspect was in his sense when arrested: Police

Capital Territory Police said on Thursday that the suspect involved in the brutal murder of the daughter of former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Mukadam was in his senses when he was arrested from the crime scene.

SSP (Investigation) Ataur Rehman, who is probing the case, in a press conference rejected social media claims that the accused was drug-addicted or suffering from mental illness.

The police officer said that the suspect might have had a history of addiction but when he was nabbed he was sound and in his senses, adding that the accused had also injured another person.

SSP Ataur Rehman said that police have recovered a gun, 100 bullets and sharp-edged weapon from the house where Noor was murdered.

Earlier reports had claimed that the suspect first shot at the girl before being beheaded her.

However, SSP Rehman said that no firearm injury found on the body of the victim, adding that a bullet was stuck in the gun recovered from the residence.

Police have recorded statements of security guards, the SSP said, adding that a complete challan will be presented in the court after gathering all evidence.

Suspect Booked Under Premeditated Killing Charges

On Wedneday, police registered first information report (FIR) against a suspect under charges of premeditated killing of the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador.

The case has been registered under section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by the victim’s father late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect had slit the throat of the girl with sharp-edged weapon after being shot at.

A local court has remanded the suspect into police custody for three days in order to complete interrogation as motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

The former envoy in his complaint said that when he and his wife returned home on July 19 they found that their daughter is not present at home, adding that they started searching her after her cellphone number did not respond.

The victim later contacted her family and told them that she is going to Lahore with friends.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect made a call to Shaukat Mukadam and told him that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

Later, the former diplomat was informed by Kohsar police station that his daughter had been found murdered. Police took Mukadam to the residence of Zahir, whose family was his acquaintance, where he found the dead body of his daughter.

Mukadam has sought the maximum stern punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/daughter-of-pakistans-former-ambassador-killed-in-islamabad/