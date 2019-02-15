Murder in Karachi

Irshad Ranjhani was brutally murdered by a UC Chairman Raheem Shah in district Malir publicly. Extreme wickedness shown by the murderer who fired six bullets on slain Irshad Ranjhani. He did not only open fires on him, he also did not allow anyone from the public who were at time, looking as spectators just because murder was loaded with weapons along with his guards.

How bravely he took the law in his hands openly and nobody came forward for rescue. It is astonishing as well that firing six bullets which would have created a great sound, could not get the attention of law enforcement agencies that are often seen after every five to ten minutes drive in the city for patrolling. Irony of police officials who reached the spot finally, took the slain to police station instead of rushing to nearest hospital for medical aid which could save the life of Irshad Ranjhani but this was not the case. Apart from the character of Irshad Ranjhani who is reportedly wanted to police for some cases but taking law in hands by killing him brutally is against the law and culprit should strictly be dealt as per law.

On the other hand, media’s role was not so good which had hit the sentiments of a community as Irshad Ranjhani was a political activist of a party that considered media’s role an attempt to divert the incident in another way. Media should remain neutral in all circumstances, come what may. Nobody should be allowed to take the law into his hands as nobody is above law regardless of his nationality and language but at least law enforcement agencies use the law as per merits.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

