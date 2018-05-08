Murder attack on Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Interior, Planning & Development was shot in the arm in a corner meeting in Narowal. He received first medical aid at the local district hospital, thereafter, transferred to Services Hospital, Lahore for further treatment. Prominent political leaders have condemned the attack. Violence in politics must be shunned. We strongly condemn this trend. Chief Minister, Punjab talked to him on the phone and enquired after his wellbeing. He will monitor the investigations himself. He sent his helicopter to Narowal to facilitate Ahsan’s transportation to Lahore. The man who shot the fire was immediately arrested from the scene and sent to unknown place for investigations.

The motive was not known. The persons involved in this act must be unasked.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

