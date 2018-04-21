Murad’s frontal attack

SINDH Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who otherwise has demonstrated a decent conduct throughout his tenure, launched a scathing attack against the Federal Government on Thursday blaming Islamabad for all the wrong things in Karachi and Sindh. Addressing a press conference, he accused PML-N’s federal government of unleashing a policy of crushing the province of Sindh. He went on to say that the Federal Government was penalising people of Sindh on three serious issues – prolonged load-shedding, water shortage during Rabi and short release of federal transfers (funds) – due to which not only day-to-day life has been affected badly but agro-industrial economy is getting crippled in the province.

There is no doubt that people of Karachi are experiencing worst kind of load-shedding these days but it would be unfair to put the blame on the Federal Government, which has been making frantic efforts for the last five years to bridge the gap between ever-increasing demand and supply of electricity. Federal Government and people of other provinces have been offering sacrifices by providing bulk of electricity to Sindh to help meet its shortfall despite the fact that there was no obligation on them in this regard. There are glaring failures on the part of K-Electric, which has paid no attention to its contractual commitments to invest in power generation in the province. Similarly, provincial governments are allowed to invest in power generation and that is why Punjab Government has made sizeable investment in the sector. The question arises why Sindh could not add a single megawatt to the grid. The provincial government is sitting over plans for optimal utilisation of Thar coal, which can help overcome not only shortages in Sindh but the entire country. There is also widespread theft of electricity in Karachi, Hyderabad and interior Sindh but the provincial government is not cooperating in addressing this menace. Consumers in other parts of the country cannot and should not pay for rampant theft in some particular areas. As for water shortages, here again, level of water reservoirs in all the dams has fallen dangerously due to negligible rains during winter. All parts of the country are witnessing water shortage and Sindh cannot be an exception. Instead of indulging in blame game, the provincial government should invest in projects and programmes that could lead to alleviation of their difficulties.

