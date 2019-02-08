Murad writes letter to Imran over gas outages in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through a DO Letter to prime minister of Pakistan has conveyed the deep concern over the incessant and prolonged gas outages across the province of Sindh, which according to him is the largest contributor to nationwide gas production.

Murad told the prime minister that due to the shortage of gas, the domestic as well as commercial consumers were facing a lot of difficulties in the province of Sindh.

“This is gravely impacting the province’s economy, industries and homes,” the chief minister said and added that the gas suspension to province of Sindh was a violation of Article 158 of the Constitution. The Chief Minister further says in his letter that the production of gas from Sindh is between 2700-3000 mmcfd and against that Sui Southern Gas Co is supplying less than 1200 mmcfd to Sindh. Quoting Article 158 of the Constitution, Mr Shah said that the people of Sindh have priority over the 3000 mmcfd of gas produced in Sindh.

Share on: WhatsApp