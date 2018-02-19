Murad vows to bring back Int’l cricket to Karachi

Arif Habib lauds efforts of Daily Pakistan Observer for promoting Karachi Kings in PSL

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that terrorism was an international issue and still it is rife even in America but “we have successfully eliminated it through our political will and with the support of people of Pakistan, particularly of Karachi.”

He was delivering his presidential address at Naya Nazimabad hosted a reception for launching ceremony of Karachi Kings hosted by Arif Habib, the Chairman of Arif Habib Group here on Sunday.

Murad said His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan visited Karachi after 17 years and now PSL final is being held. “Actually, it was the promise I had made with the people of Sindh and I am going to fulfil it,” he said.

Murad Shah said that the arrangements for PSL final were being made of international standards. “I am working to bring back international cricket to Karachi and also working to promote hockey, boxing and other games,” he said.

The Chairman of Arif Habib Group, Arif Habib has lauded the efforts of media, especially Daily Pakistan Observer for promoting sports activities in the country.

He further said that Pakistan Observer is the media partner of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the third consecutive year. “I appreciate Pakistan Observer for partnering with Karachi Kings in the third season and it is now the third year of print media partnership,” he added.

The Founder and President of ARY Digital Network and owner of Karachi Kings, Salman Iqbal hoped that Karachi Kings would lift the trophy and set new records in the PSL third seasons.

He appreciated the role Pakistan Observer and its contribution towards Karachi Kings and its promotion.

Karachi Kings and Pakistan Observer recently signed an agreement to become print media partners for the promotion of mega event of PSL.

The Karachi Kings is the biggest and most supported team in the HBL PSL, proudly owned by Mr Salman Iqbal, who is also the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network. Karachi Kings is a symbol of the multicultural metropolis that Karachi is, being heart and soul of Pakistan.

