Murad: Victimization under garb of accountability unacceptable

The 10-member cabinet of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House here on Sunday.

With Muhammad Zubair having resigned from the provincial governorship, acting governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the new cabinet members, of which eight are ministers and two advisors.

The cabinet members took their oath after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following consultation with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, sanctioned their names.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho (Health, Population Welfare), Seth Hariram Kishorilal (Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare and Prisons), Saeed Ghani (Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Katchi Abadies), Mohammad Ismail Rahu (Agriculture, Supply and Prices), Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani (Mines and Mineral Development), Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman (Revenue and Relief), Syed Sardar Ali Shah (Education, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities) and Shehla Raza (Women Development) form the group of newly appointed ministers.

Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Mahar will serve in advisory roles.

After being administered their oath, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay their respects. Provincial chief secretary, the inspector general of police and several other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

While talking to media at Mazar-e-Quaid, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province of Sindh contributes in the divisible pool more than any other province, therefore Sindh may be given share accordingly.

He said that there were various issues on which federal government has to support the provincial government of Sindh. The most important issue is of the NFC. “We have already told the federal government in writing that the province of Sindh contributes more than 60 percent revenue in the divisible pool, therefore Sindh should be given its weightage in the NFC Award,” he said and added “it is yet to be seen whether the federal government gives rights to the smaller provinces or not but we would keep struggling for getting our share,” he said.

Replying to a question accountability, the chief minister said there should be proper accountability but “we would not accept political victimization in the name of accountability. He vowed to strengthen Anti-Corruption Establishment further so that corrupt practices could be controlled.

