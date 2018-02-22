Murad urges health dept. to plan non-stop children OPDs

KARACHI :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Health Department to work out a plan to start non-stop paediatric OPDs in all government hospitals from 8 am to 8pm. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting in which ChildLifeFoundation, a government partner, gave him a presentation on childhealth in Sindh, said a statement on Thursday. The foundation told the CM Sindh that 250 children under the ageof five die every year while around 21,000 children are brought tohospitals every day and 43 per cent children belong to poor familiesthat is why they face different health issues.

Orignally published by APP