Murad urges forest dept to launch linear plantation, vacate encroached land

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Forest Department to start linear plantation and urban forestry by planting trees on roads, canals and strategic installations because our cities have become heat islands and need effective massive planting.

This he said on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting to review performance of Forest Department here at the Cm House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Forest Sohail Akbar Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Noor Alam and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that our cities have become head island, therefore there was a dire need of effective massive tree plantation drive. He added that social forestry means establishment and management of trees on non-forest lands is also needed and promoted.

ACS Forest Sohail Akbar Shah brifed the chief minister on the performance of his departments. He said that out of 123,478.54 acres encroached land he has vacated 17,186.5 acre forest land and still he has to vacate 106,292.04 acres. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp