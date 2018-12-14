Murad urges Fed govt to restore Sindh gas quota

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday demanded of the federal government to restore Sindh’s gas quota immediately. Murad Ali Shah in a statement said that Sindh produces 70 percent of gas in Pakistan, still the province being deprived of the fuel.

“Under Article 158 of the constitution the province that produces gas have priority entitlement over its usage,” Sindh chief minister said. Scarce supply of gas to the province is equal to snatching livelihood from people, he said. The industries and CNG stations in the province have been closed, while domestic consumers are also facing hardships, the chief minister added.

