Murad urges Fed govt to approve Sindh energy projects

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on power sector Shahzad Qasim held a meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Friday. Sindh’s power minister and other government officials also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Shah said that the federal government should approve the energy projects sent by the province to the federal departments for approval. He said the energy deficit has standstill the national development.

Shahzad Qasim assured the chief minister that the federal government will give its nod to these projects. Sindh chief minister informed the prime minister’s aide that Sindh is generating 1000 megawatts of renewable energy adding that the province could generate 50,000 megawatts with its energy resources.

Murad Ali Shah said that Thar coal and power projects are on the verge of completion. The government is meeting its promise of generating electricity from the coal deposits of Thar l, he said. Sindh’s CM and prime minister’s aide also agreed over launching more renewable energy projects in Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Shahzad Qasim, as his special assistant for power in last October in a bid to develop a plan for bringing efficiency in the energy sector, which has long been plagued with circular debt and other issues.

