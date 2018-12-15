Murad urges Centre to stop gas closure

Demands representation to Sindh in gas companies

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the natural gas closure in Sindh was not only violation of Article 158 of the constitution but it has rendered thousands of industrial and transporters [CNG] workers jobless and has also caused serious problems for domestic consumers.

This he said on Friday while talking to Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan who met him along with his delegation here at the CM House.

The Chief Minister talking about priority of requirements of natural gas said that Article 158 says “the province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head, subject to commitments and obligations as the commencing day.”

He said that Sindh produced 2,600 to 2,700 mmcfd daily but Sindh was being given a quota of 1,000 to 1,100 mmcfd. He added that the gas of industrial captive power plants has been closed. “In the city there are 400 industrial units with a workforce of 100,000 employees. The entire industry in the city is facing gas closure for last three days,” he said and added CNG sector was also facing three-day closure in a week. “This situation is alarming and causing heavy unemployment,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah taking up issue of village gasification said that 985 schemes were pending with SSGCL from 2008-9 to 2017-18. Apart from it there were a backlog of 8,522 applicatiosn with SSGCL for clearance. Out of 7,718 applications 50 were for commercial, 288 industrial, 390 captive power and 76 CNG.

The chief minister said that Sindh has no presentation in OGRA and proposed that there should be four members, including chairman and each province should be given presentation with one member. He also proposed an amendment in the Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA)/Supplemental Agreement. Under existing arrangement Federal Secretary Petroleum awards PCA to Energy and Power Companies and The chief minister proposed that Federal Secretary Petroleum and provincial Secretary Energy should jointly award the PCA.

He also proposed that the provincial chief inspector of Mines should be given a role to inspect oil and gas fields for labour and mine safety issues. He also took up the issue of representation of provinces in the board of PPL, OGDCL, SSGCL and PSO.

The Federal Minister for petroleum Ghulam Sarwar said that he had brought his delegation to meet the chief minister. He added that the purpose of his meeting was to know the point of view of the provincial government. He disclosed that he would meet with the chief ministers of the other provinces.

The federal minister assured the chief minister that the provinces would be given due presentation in the federal oil and gas companies. As far as the gas closure was concerned he would be holding a meeting in the SSGCL office to take final decisions.

