Murad to present budget for 3 months on May 10th

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he would present budget for the next financial year, 2018-19 on May 10 at 3pm.

He was talking to media at Kikri Ground where he went to attend third death anniversary of Akbar Nagori, brother of MPA Javed Nagoori here on Wednesday.

He said that he is going to present budget for the next financial year, 2018-19 on May 10 at 3 pm. The budget would be only for three months, upto September 30. “The new elected government would have to authenticate the budget from the provincial assembly for another nine months,” he made it clearly.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that worst law & order was created in the city and everywhere there was a wave of fear and insecurity.

“The former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah during his tenure launched targeted operation in the city which turned to be most successful operation ever made in the city,” he said, adding, the government with the hard work and sacrifices of law enforcement agencies liberated the people of this city from the sway of target killers, extortionists and terrorists.

MQM has gone berserk just after witnessing the huge public meeting of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at Liaquatabad, he said, adding, “Now, the MQM leaders just for their face saving have announced public meetings there.”

He said, “We don’t have any objection on holding political meetings or political work by any party but MQM understands very well that their people are not now with them.”

Reply to a query, Murad said an exercise has been launched to trace out ghost employees from local bodies and everyone knows who had stuffed them with which party they belong to.

Replying to another query, he said in order to solve water shortage problem in Lyari his government was working. “We have installed two RO plants in Lyari and these plants had some issues which have been resolved and now the water shortage issue has been controlled to some extent.

Murad said, Lyari was, is and will be the stronghold of PPP and “true jialas of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto are here.”