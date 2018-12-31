Murad to continue as Sindh CM, PPP decides

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party leadership has decided that Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah will continue serving in the office, as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reportedly increases efforts for a change of leadership in the province.

This was said by provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah in a media talk after a meeting of the chief minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Murad is among over 150 people placed on the Exit Control List in a probe into fake accounts cases being heard by the Supreme Court.

Blasting PTI for “horse-trading”, Hussain said a government which came into power through dishonest means cannot snatch the government from PPP.

He also said that placing Murad Ali Shah’s name on ECL is aimed at depriving the province of its CPEC share.

The minister said Murad Ali Shah will remain the chief minister of Sindh and the news of a forward bloc are baseless. He said people are not happy with the PTI government and wanted to get rid of. We can make a big upset in the province if our leadership allowed us, he added.

Shah said the chief minister was enjoying 100 percent confidence of his leadership, adding that we woud submit our reply to the court of law and prove the JIT report was wrong.

The minister said putting the name of PPP’s leadership on the ECL will be meant to block the development and progress of Sindh province.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law Murtaza Wahab on Sunday denounced putting names of prominent politicians on the Exit Control List following the ongoing investigation in money laundering cases by the Joint Investigation Team, particularly against Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Reportedly, he spoke to the media during his visit to Layari area of Karachi.

“Those who are talking about making a forward bloc in the Sindh Assembly should be reminded that their government has a lead of only four votes in the parliament,” he said.

