Murad to appear before NAB Rawalpindi today

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will appear before the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday in relation to the Sindh Roshan programme and fake accounts case, said officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.

NAB said that security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit have been made to ensure nothing untoward happens when he appears to attend the hearing.

This is the third time that the bureau has summoned the Sindh CM.

The NAB officials had earlier shared that they have recovered Rs298 million in the Sindh Roshan Programme, adding that the company’s four employees and two companies had agreed on a plea bargain. They added that Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Abdul Rashid Chana, Aslam Pervaiz Memon and Baldev took a plea bargain.

The Sindh Roshan Programme case is one of the many ones pertaining to the fake accounts case. It is related to the installation of solar-powered streetlights in various districts of Sindh.