Murad, Tessori discuss law and order situation in provnce

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori here on Wednesday at Governor House.

Law & order situation in the province, rehabilitation of rain and flood affectees, need and importance of close relations between Federal and Sindh Government, federally funded development projects in the province, foolproof arrangements for local bodies polls Karachi and Hyderabad divisions and other matters of importance were discussed on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said that every problem could be resolved with mutual consultation. Would act as a bridge between federal and provincial

governments to resolve all issues for the benefit of masses of Sindh, Governor Sindh pledges.

Chief Minister Sindh congratulated Governor Sindh for assuming the office of Governor and said that we would move forward in consultation of each other.