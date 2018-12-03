Murad shows resentment over slow progress of development schemes

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday showed his resentment over slow pace of work over development schemes.

Chairing a meeting here at the chief minister house to review ongoing development schemes in the province, he showed displeasure over slow pace of work on development schemes, aimed at construction of district headquarters hospitals in Sanghar and Dadu districts.

“Funds of rs 700million have been released so far out of rs 4billion, the total cost of the construction of DHQs in Dadu and Sanghar,” the chief minister said during the meeting.

He said behavior of some officers, specially of engineer work and services is ‘intolerable.’

Murad Shah directed Chairman P&D, Muhammad Waseem and secretary health to present detail report into the matter, so that he can take action against the officials, involved in the negligence.

Chief Minister Sindh on Wednesday (November 28), had presided over a meeting to review the progress made so far on Karachi Development Package.

The chief minister was briefed about the ongoing development schemes in the city under the banner of Karachi development package.

The Chief Minister had directed the provincial finance secretary to release funds for the development projects to ensure their timely completion.

Focusing on the development work on city’s stadium road, he had directed the authorities concerned for the completion of ongoing development work by the end of December. ” Work on Lee Market Flyover be started with immediate effect and beautification plan for marine under pass at marine Chowrangi with cultural touch should be presented to him immediately”, the chief minister had directed.

