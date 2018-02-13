Murad seeks state funeral for Asma

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has written to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seeking a state funeral for prominent law-yer and human rights icon Asma Jahangir, who passed away on Sunday.

In his letter to the premier, the chief minister has also requested for the national flag to be flown at half-mast on the day of her funeral. Jahangir’s fu-neral was held at 2 pm on Monday, February 13 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Jahangir, who co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Paki-stan and came to be known as a fearless voice of the marginalized sections of the society, suffered a cardiac arrest, her family said. She was 66. Fol-lowing the tragic news, lawyers’ representative bodies have observed a day of mourning on Mon-day in remembrance of the services rendered by Jahangir, who also served as president of the Su-preme Court Bar Association.

Lawyers throughout Punjab and Balochistan did not appear in the courts on Monday while the La-hore High Court Bar was also in mourning. The Sindh government has also announced province-wide mourning in her memory. Condolences poured in from all over the country as well as abroad following Jahangir’s demise, as people paid tribute to her services for democracy and efforts in the movement to restore the judiciary.

Related