Murad says more healthy activities keep thriving in peaceful city of Karachi

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister has said that the peace restored in Karachi has given boost to sports, arts and crafts, literary and other healthy activities. “I am sure this would further encourage people to play their due role for the peace and prosperity in Karachi.”

He was addressing as a chief guest at First Commissioner Karachi Marathon organized at Moin Khan Academy on Sunday. The programme was attended by Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi – the host Iftikhar Shahalwani and others.

He said that the city of Karachi was bogged down in worst law and order for around one decade and every healthy activity had shied away.

“We planned to restore peace in the city with our sincere efforts and the credit goes to police, Rangers and Pakistan Army for restoring peace but top of them the credit goes to Karachiites who rendered lot of sacrifices and support the operation,” he added.

He said then PSL final was held in the city last year and then these activities went-on multiplying. “This year five PSL matches will be played in the city which shows the confidence of the international communities in this Karachi,” he said.

He said in a lighter mood that he was not invited to participate in Marathon because the organizers were afraid of his victory. “I told them to form a category of over 50 years of parliamentarian but every participants name must start with the letter of `M’ then I would participate but they did not,” he said in joyous mood.

He said that he would participate in the next Marathon and congratulated Commissioner Karachi and his team for organizing such a beautiful healthy event after a gap of thirty years. “This is start of Marathon event and next year this event would be organized with more participation and more vigor,” he said.

Mr Shah also thanked the sponsors of the event and urged them to keep support such healthy activities in the city. “This city has given us a lot and now we all together have to pay back to this city so that it against turn to be one of the most prosperous, beautiful, peaceful city and seat of learning,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister distributed prizes among the winners of different categories of the marathon, including of differently abled persons. Commissioner Karachi presented a memento to Sindh Chief Minister.

