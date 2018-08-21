Murad says his cabinet members are experienced

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said he had appointed a balanced cabinet as all the minister were experienced and educated.

He was to media persons here at the Mazar-e-Quaid where he along with his newly appointed eight-member cabinet and two advisors offered Fateha and laid a wreath.

He said the province of Sindh contributed in the divisible pool more than others and it should be given the share accordingly.

Replying to a question, he said accountability should be fair and across the board. There should be no political victimization in the name of accountability, he added.

He said measures would be taken to strengthen Anti-Corruption Establishment further so that corrupt practices could be controlled—APP

