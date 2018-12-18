Murad Saeed takes oath as Federal Minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Murad Saeed was sworn in as a member of the federal cabinet on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi. With this, the strength of federal cabinet members has reached 38; comprising 24 federal ministers, five state ministers, four advisers to PM and four special assistants.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, reportedly in a recent federal cabinet meeting, appreciated Saeed’s performance in the first 100 days of the government, as State Minister for Postal Services. The PM told that he was considering him a Federal Minister, Fawad Chaudhry said in a press conference following the federal cabinet meeting.

