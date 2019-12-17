Murad Saeed refutes news of his father’s detention

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday refuted the news that his father was detained nor was arrested at Australian airport, ARY News reported.

Reacting on the news about his father’s detention in Australia over incomplete immigration documents, Murad Saeed said, those who were stripped at airports, are throwing garbage on others.

Earlier the news was being run in a section of media that a man, identified as Saeedullah, who was said to be father of the Federal Communications, was taken into custody and shifted to immigration detention after he failed to convince immigration officials over the validity of the documents he was carrying with him.—INP