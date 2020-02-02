Murad Saeed lauds sacrifices of Waziristan people

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the sacrifices rendered by the people of Waziristan for peace in the country are commendable.

Talking to the traders of Waziristan in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the merger of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will bring positive developments to these areas. The minister said losses of the traders will be compensated and every possible step will be taken to support them. Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the uplift of Tribal districts and special allocation in the budget has been made for schools and universities in erstwhile FATA.

He said medical treatment upto seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees to each family has been allowed for all families of tribal districts.The Minister said steps will be taken to resolve the shortage of water in the area. Earlier addressing an event, Murad Saeed has said that atrocities being committed by Indian Occupation Forces in Occupied Kashmir have been exposed before the world, adding that Pakistan has successfully and effectively internationalized the core issue of Kashmir.

The minister Pakistan also highlighted the real Indian face and massive human rights violations of Indian forces and international newspapers and magazines also exposed the Indian violence in the occupied valley.