Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda join FIA probe into Arshad Sharif murder

Islamabad: Faisal Vawda appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s fact-finding committee on Monday to discuss the killing of famous journalist Arshad Sharif.

Vawda appeared before the fact-finding committee after travelling to the FIA’s headquarters in Islamabad. Meanwhile, PTI leader Murad Saeed submitted his response to the committee in written form.

He claimed that the journalist who was killed had been intimidated and harassed by the PML-N-led government. He asserted that even though Sharif’s life was in danger in the nation, the federal government persisted in acting hostile toward him.

Murad claimed that as soon as the “imported government” took office in April of this year, it began harassing the murdered journalist. Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, made careless claims and attempted to connect the journalist’s murder to gold smuggling in Kenya, he added.

The PTI leader Murad Saeed, on the other hand, gave the fact-finding committee his written response.

“An impartial, transparent, and independent inquiry from the FIA ​​was not expected in the context of the current situation and the attitude of the federal government,” he added.

Murad demanded that the fact-finding committee must reveal the identity of plaintiffs who lodged over 16 cases against Sharif in Pakistan. He also asked the FIA to find out “who used to threaten and harass Arshad Sharif in Pakistan”.

“Before his murder, Sharif was compiling an investigative report against which powerful Pakistani?” he asked.

After appearing before the committee, Faisal Vawda revealed that he had received a questionnaire from the FIA. He asserted that Pakistan had planned the journalist’s murder and that the fact-finding committee was “doing great work.”

The former PTI leader, whose party membership was suspended last month, explained that no evidence was presented on his behalf as he had kept it for the next appearance. He said Salman Iqbal had no hand in the murder or conspiracy but “I will ask him to come to Pakistan and help in the case”. He said Arshad was his close friend and he stayed in touch with him until he had left.