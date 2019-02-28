Murad reviews security arrangements

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah keeping in view the present tense situation on borders reviewed over all security and administrative arrangements made all over the province.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, Home Secretary KaziKabir, IG Sindh DrKaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and Brigadier Abdul Samee, Chief of staff, 5 Corps.

The chief minister had also chaired a similar meeting between Wednesday-Thursday night at CM House and had given necessary to Chief Secretary and IG Sindh to make administrative and necessary security arrangements.

He had issued directives for provision of security to all the important institutions, diplomatic missions and all over province.

He reviews the arrangements made so far and also directed secretary Mumtaz Shah to keep Scouts prepared.

