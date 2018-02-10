Murad reviews arrangements for PSL final match

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that last year he vowed to organize Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match in Karachi and now, he has kept his promise. He said that all agencies concerned, institutions and the people of Karachi have to work together to make the event memorable so that international cricket events can be held in the city.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for forthcoming PSL final match in Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, DG Rangers, IG Police, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Health, Secretary Home, Secretary Sports, Secretary LG, Mayor of Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Representatives of all the intelligence agencies, representatives of PCB, General manager National stadium and other officials concerned.

The Sindh CM giving guidelines said that there should be close coordination among all stakeholders. “I have already issued directives for provision of civic facilities,” he said and emphasized the need for public convenience and beautification of the city.

The IG Police, AD Khowaja told the CM Sindh that he had sent a team to Lahore to observe the security arrangements for international cricket match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 29, 2017.

The same security model with some improvements will be implemented here. The CM Sindh constituted different committees and assigned them with tasks.

The Executive committee headed by Chief Secretary would monitor. The security committee include Police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.

They would share their intelligence reports among them on daily basis. He directed the civic agency which is under local government minister and Mayor of Karachi would make arrangements for provision of lighting, drinking water, parking sites, cleanliness and also arrange medical facilities.

The meeting decided that there would be aerial surveillance by helicopters. The commandos would be deployed around the stadium and the police would take control inside the stadium. The CM Sindh directed Secretary Health to talk to Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital for providing special health services, if need be.

The CM Sindh directed the IG police to identify and declare alternative traffic routes for public convenience.