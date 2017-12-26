Murad pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Quaid-i-Mohammad All Jinnah was a great leader, his vision, wisdom and speeches are guidelines for all of us.

He was talking to media at the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah Mausoleum after offering Fateha here on Monday.

He said Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary leader who taught us the lesson of unity, faith and discipline. “I am quite content and happy to say that today we all are united against terrorists and extremists but we have to further strengthen unity in our ranks above religious and sectarian considerations,” he said, adding, this was the lesson Quaid had taught us.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to pay rich tribute to the father of the nation on his 141st birth anniversary laid floral wreath on his Quaid Mausoleum and offer Fateha for him. He was accompanied by his cabinet members including Mumtaz Khan Jakhrani and Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and Inspector General of Police Sindh, A. D. Khawaja received the chief minister when he reached Quaid-i-Azam Mausoleum.

The chief minister also recorded his expression in visitors book kept at Quaid’s-Azam Mausoleum on the occasion of the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The chief minister said that it was something to be the pride of for him to visit the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum.