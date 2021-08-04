Murad pays glowing tribute to martyred police, armed forces personnel

Staff Reporter

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to all the martyred of Police personnel and armed forces at a special ceremony organized on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada Police.

The event was organized by National Highway and Motorway Police on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuahada Police.

The event was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Inspector General of Police Dr. Syed Kalim Imam, officers and families of Motorway Police Shuahada.

The Federal Minister said that today, Pakistan was known internationally as a peaceful country and top tourist destination.

He said that due to the policies of the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s economic situation was improved and employment opportunities were also increased.

Murad Saeed said, the credit goes to country’s valiant soldiers and police personnel who rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He said that more than 7,500 police personnel were martyred in the fight against terrorism in last two decades.

He said that Pakistan’s valiant forces had bravely defeated terrorists, anti state elements and foreign and internal enemies. However, he said that we should be vigilant as enemies were starting new conspiracies against Pakistan.

Murad Saeed said that Pakistan had not only exposed Indians’ conspiracies but also thwarted them successfully.

Murad Saeed said that Shuahada package would also be extended to the martyred police personnel of Motorway Police and the Ministry was working on it. He said that new Motorways were constructed and new recruitment process was also underway.

Secretary Communication Zafar Hasan and IG NHMP Dr. Kalim Imam also spoke on the occasion.

They also paid glowing tribute to the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada.

The IG Motorway Police said that the ratio of accidents was decreased by 46 percent on National Highways and Motorways due to the steps taken for bringing improvement. He said that the Motorway police also reunited 275 children with their parents.

The police in the capital city like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman after laying floral wreath at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day being observed on Wednesday.

IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs’ Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements.

He said that 53 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements.