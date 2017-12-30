Murad orders requisition of 2000 doctors

Our Special Correspondent

The health emergency declared in the province has produced some congenial results but still there is a lot to do to provide best free of cost health facilities to each and every citizen of the province. The operation of health facilities under PPP mode is another success story in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a high-level meeting of health department here at the CM House. The participants of the meeting include Minister P&D Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Minister Health Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Board Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Khalid Mehmood Shaikh of finance dept, DG PPP Unit Abdul Fateh Tunio, Special Secretary P&D Dr Fawad Shaikh, Member Social Sector P&D Rehan Baloch, Additional Secretary (Dev) Dr. Ashiq Shaikh and others.

The chief minister reviewed the appointment of newly recruited doctors, procurement of medicine, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects and donor Projects.

Briefing the chief minister, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho said that 5402 medical officers, including 2769 women medical officers have been issued offer letters, of them 5263 have accepted and 4376 have joined. This shows that 887 doctors have not joined. On this, the chief minister directed Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro to send another requisition of another 2000 doctors to SPSC so that remaining positions could be filled.

The chief minister was told that the procurement of medicines is made through two different ways, 15 percent locally by the hospitals and 85 percent centrally through tenders. The local purchase is made keeping in view of specific requirements and needs of hospitals. The hospitals and medical facilities are allowed to purchase medicines and related items up to 15 percent of their budget as per SPPRA rules.

The centralized procurement of medicines is made through tenders and there are a centralized procurement committee and 12 technical committees to exercise the procurement. The tenders have been invited. On this, the chief minister directed the health department to contact owners and heads of pharmaceutical companies to get concessional rates.

“I have credible information that they [pharmaceutical companies] are supplying medicines to other provinces on lower rates than Sindh,” he said and added this issue must be addressed by holding a direct meeting with the companies’ heads.

The chief minister was told that tenders for procurement of medicines have been invited. This year the procurement of all medicines and related items have been divided into 12 therapeutic groups.

They are antibiotic, antibacterial large volume preparation, oncology drugs, anaesthetic drugs, hormone drugs, general medicines, cardiology drugs, psychotropic drugs, vaccine, immunoglobulin, antiviral, hepatitis drugs, x-ray films, chemicals, contract medicines, and their rate contract list have also been communicated to all concerned for procurement.