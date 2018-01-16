Murad orders to open one track of Submarine Chowrangi underpass

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed local government department to complete one-track of Submarine Chowrangi underpass by next Sunday so that it could be open for traffic.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review Karachi package schemes here at the CM House here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary P&D Shireen Narejo, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro, Engineer Khalid Mansoor, senior concerned officers of P&D and finance departments and others.

Murad said that he was keen to start construction of Bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard for Rs700 million. “But this work would start in full swing when one track of Submarine Chowrangi Underpass would be open for traffic,” he said and directed Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to complete the work on the underpass by next Sunday so that he could open it for traffic on next Monday,” he added.

He also discussed the scheme of the bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard for which work has been started. “I want to complete this scheme within three months – it is a most important bridge and located in residential area,” he said. In the meeting the Local Government, Minister Jam Khan Shoro apprised the chief minister of the progress of different schemes.

He said that construction of a road from tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thadho Nalla launched for Rs350 million is in full swing. It would be an important alternate route for the traffic of Malir and its adjoining areas towards Super Highway and its related routes, he added.

Jam Khan Shoro said the construction of Tipu Sultan Road from Shahrae Faisal of Rs280 million is a two Kilometer Road and its carpeting has been started. Work on Bridge at Tipu Sultan and intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road is also in progress. It is a Rs515.18 million scheme.

The chief minister was also informed that work on improvement of Cantt Railway Station Road has also been started for Rs 2.240 billion.

Murad was also informed about the other schemes such as Re-modeling of 12000 Road, Landhi, construction of Rs650 million Fawra Chowk to Garden via Abdullah Haroon Road and back to Fawara Chowk, widening of bridge over Korangi Nallah near Habib bank for Rs200 million, construction of stormwater drain from Hassan square to Lyari River for Rs70 million and and construction of Storm Water Drain (SWD) from Star Gate to Chakora Nallah, Shahrae Faisal for Rs200 million.

Lt. Yasir Abbass Shaheed bridge; Sindh Chief Minister told the meeting that the mother of Lt Yasir Abbas who was killed in an attack on Mehran Base had met him during his visit to Karachi Food Festival.

She complained that nothing has been named behind her martyred son to remember his sacrifice in the history.