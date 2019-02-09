Murad orders judicial inquiry into Irshad Ranjhani murder case

Staff Reporter ,

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious view of Irshad Ranjhani murder case has directed to conduct judicial inquiry into the crime.

Chief Minister on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to write a letter to Registrar Sindh High Court with the request to conduct judicial inquiry into the murder of Irshad Ranjhani. “We can’t allow any body to take law into his hand,” he said.

It may be recalled that Irashad Ranjhani was killed on February 06 reportedly by a UC Nazim at Bhens Colony and the accused did not let the people present on the spot to take the victim to the hospital.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah directed IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam to conduct an inquiry by a senior police officer into the murder case. He said that the government has restored peace in the city with its political will in which police, Rangers and Pak Army have rendered lot of sacrifices. “Now the government cannot allow any body to establish state within state and take gun in his hand and terming a person as a dacoit kill him,” he said in reference with Irshad murder case.

“I am sorry, I cannot allow such incidents taking place in the city which is becoming a center of peace, a hub of international sports, a seat of learning and where business activities are thriving with every passing day,” he said and added “this city belongs to each and every person living here peacefully but there is no space for criminals, dacoits, killer and out laws in Karachi,” he said categorically. Mr Shah ordered the IG police to intensify targeted operation against outlaws and criminals in the city.

The Chief Minister directed IG police to constitute a highly professional inquiry team of policemen led by a senior police officer to probe into the murder case with different angles and aspects. Meanwhile, a detailed report containing the facts of police record of the killer, and the killed, where was the police when the crime was committed, post mortem report, who registered FIR [-police or the relatives of the victim] and which sections have been invoked and whether the killer and his accomplices have been arrested or not and what is the progress of the case so far be sent to him. “I want you to keep posting day-to-day progress of the case to me,” CM urged the IG Police.

