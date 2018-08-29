Murad orders functionalization of 13 DHQs, allows hard area allowance

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Health department to complete upgradation of 13 taluka hospital to district headquarters hospital (DHQs) by December 2018 and also allowed hard area allowance to doctors for serving in remote areas.

He took this decision on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of health department to review its progress and issues here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Major (rtd) Azam Suleman, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Noor Alam and other concerned officers.

The chief minister he has achieved some positive results of the health emergency he had declared in his last tenure. “We have to continue our efforts in a more energetic and effective way for improving health services, capacity building of doctors and improving medical education system,” he said.

Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar briefing the chief minister said that there was a sanctioned strength of 67,876 doctors and paramedics staff in health department against which 62,569 were working and 5,307 doctors and para-medic staff.

The vacant position includes 2929 doctors of general cadres, 492 doctors of specialist cadre, 129 dentists, 10 pharmacists, 9 drug administration, 210 nurses, 1214 paramedics and 1295 LHWs. The chief minister directed the health department to fill the vacant positions so that under construction health facilities could be made functional.

The chief minister was told that under special initiatives of the chief minister 17 Taluka Headquarter Hospitals are being upgraded to the level District headquarter Hospitals (DHQs). They are Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Badin, Shikarpur, Mithi, Thatta, Dadu, Naushehroferoze, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mirpur Mathelo, matiari, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Umerkot and kashmore. At this the chief minister directed secretary health complete their construction work and get their SNEs approved by December 2018. “I want to functionalise them at any cost,” he said.

It was pointed out that there were 206 primary health facilities in Sindh which include 138 RHC, 810 BHUs, 883 dispensaries, 89 MCHC, two Homeopathic dispensaries, eight urban health centers, 44 unani shifa khana, 42 maternity homes. The chief minister was told that out 2016 health facilities 1032 were being run by PPHI, 821 by health department and 163 on PPP mode.

The meeting was told that out of 109 secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities 95 are being run health department and 14 were operating under PPP mode. In medical education the Sindh government has 75 universities/colleges/institutes and schools. They include five universities, eight colleges, four dental colleges, 21 Nursing schools, five public health schools, 16 community Midwifery Schools, two nursing colleges, four paramedical institutes, one physiotherapy school, two health technicians schools and seven institutes like NICVD.

Secretary health Dr Usman said that 12 programs/projects were in progress in health sector. They are EPI, LHWs programme, Maternal & Child Neonatal Child health Programme, TB Control programme, Prevention & Control of Hepatitis; Prevention & control of Blindness, Malaria Control, Nutrition Support, Enhanced HIV/AIDS control, Dengue Control & Prevention, Accelerated Action and Diabetic Control. The chief minister directed the health department to keep him posting weekly progress of these programmes. The minister Health, Dr Azra Pechuho also assured that she would be monitoring the progress of these health sector programmes.

In the meeting it was pointed out that the doctors were reluctant to serve in remote areas. AT this the chief minister directed health department to give them hard area allowance as being given in Thar.

The chief minister said that after education sector his government was giving top priority to health sector where Rs108.8 billion were being spent during 2018-19 and during last financial years it had Rs100.3 billion allocation. “Therefore, its results should be in accordance with the investment,” he said.

