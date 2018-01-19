Murad orders audit of pension payments

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered high-level inquiry after taking serious notice of incurring huge expenditures on account of pension payments in the province. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of three-year Budget Strategy, 2016-17 to 2020-21 here at the CM House here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, all the concerned officers of finance, planning & development and Sindh Revenue Board (SRB).

During the presentation, Murad was informed that during the financial year of 2015-16 the payments of pension were recorded at Rs52.8 billion and it went up to Rs70 billion in 2016-17 and again increased up to Rs76 in 2017-18. On this, the chief minister said that the amount being spent on payments of pension is quite huge and seems to be dubious. Murad directed his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to constitute a high-power inquiry and audit committee to investigate the payments.

“The audit and inquiry should be started from the districts where huge payments have been made,” he said. The audit must be made in a most professional and transparent manner, he said, adding, “You can hire the services of any professional auditor if you need,” he allowed his principal secretary. He also directed the finance department to computerize the entire pension system, along with the payments, number of pensioners. “There should be in proper software for pensioners,” he said.

He was told that in 2015-16 the development expenditures were Rs137.3 billion, in 2016-16 Rs210.1 billion and in 2017-18 Rs344.1 billion. The meeting was informed that during the last three years the revenue receipts have shown an increase of 8.9 percent while the next year an increase of 14 percent is expected. During 2015-16 Rs650.9 billion were received, in 2016-17 Rs692.9 billion and in 2017-18 Rs854.3 billion are expected to be received.

He was also informed that straight transfer from the federal government were Rs518 billion in 2015-16, Rs539.9 billion in 2016-17, Rs654.6 billion in 2017-18. The provincial government expects that in 2018-19 it would be around Rs743.1 billion, in 2019-20 Rs845.4 billion and in 2020-21 933.4 billion are expected. The chief minister directed his finance and planning & Development team to make budget strategy, particularly of development as per projected figures. It was also pointed out that in the head of Services on Sales Tax Rs61.5 billion were received in 2015-16, Rs78.5 billion in 2016-17 and Rs100 billion are expected in 2017-18 and in 2018-19 it would be more Rs115 billion.