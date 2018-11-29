Murad ordered to pay Rs1.4m

Sindh govt ad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to pay Rs1.4 million for a provincial government advertisement in which his photograph was featured.

The apex court issued the order while hearing a suo motu notice pertaining to media advertisements by the governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar directed the chief minister to pay the amount within 10 days either from his own pocket or using PPP funds. He pointed out that former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had paid at least Rs5m for an advertisement featuring his picture.

The court also directed the KP government to submit its reply over publication of former chief minister Pervez Khattak’s picture in two advertisements by Monday.

