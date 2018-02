Staff Reporter

The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has lauded the services of out-going Consul General of Indonesia Dempo Awang Yuddie for promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and relations.

The Sindh Chief Minister meets out-going Consul General of Indonesia at his office here on Wednesday.

Murad also presented traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi Cap to the out-going Consul General of Indonesia.