Murad launches Thar Foundation to develop social sector of area

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has launched Thar Foundation with the objective to develop social sector including education, health, water supply and other interventions to develop and facilitate entire coal-rich Tharparkar district.

Sindh government is important and major stakeholder of Thar Foundation for social uplift of the area people, he said, adding, Thar district is my spirit and it was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Thar Foundation on late Friday night, he further said that the Thar project was initiated by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at the time his father late Syed Abdullah Shah was the Chief Minister of Sindh in the early 90s.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, himself (Murad Ali Shah) and some others agreed to initiate work on Thar coal project, he recalled, adding, we have started the work under the leadership of Syed Qaim Ali Shah. In this regard, the Sindh Government had invited international tender but no one had come for bidding because the investor is not interested to invest in Thar, he pointed out.

He said the Sindh Government had formed a company under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with Engro and started work with full zeal. We wanted to take out nation from darkness and generate electricity for the whole nation, he said, adding in 2013, the then Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had accepted to the sovereign guarantee of $700 million for the project.

He said the coal-rich Tharparkar district would get benefit from the creation of Thar Foundation with the objective to develop social sectors such as education, health, water supply and such other interventions.

He said mining and power projects, the landscape of Thar has dramatically transformed from one of the most impoverished areas of Pakistan, Thar has now become a landmark of economic development and prosperity.

The Thar Block-II is the best option for future base-load power plants. At optimal capacity, Thar Block-II has the potential to produce electricity at less than 5c/kWh, he said.

He informed that the total foreign exchange annual savings of up to $1.6 billion and $1.2 billion against LNG and imported coal respectively after the power generation of 4000MW in 2024.

The Chief Executive of SECMC Shamsuddin Shaikh said under the Thar Foundation we have already started development works such as the construction of schools, hospitals, water supply schemes through RO plants, up-gradation of traditional villages into model villages and a new house for local people.

Islamkot Taluka should be taken as a model Taluka for development works, he said, adding, “From the start of closed schools and launching new schools, developing model villages with two-room houses with veranda and a proper kitchen and toilets.”

He said time has come to introduce people of Thar with the modern way of living.