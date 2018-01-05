Murad keen to make NICH world-class health institute

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was keen to make National Institute of Child Health (NICH) a world calls institute providing it all the facilities, including the upgraded and extended building. He took this decision while presiding over a meeting held regarding up-gradation of National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here at the CM House here on Thursday.

NICH is one of the best institutes like NICH and SIUT but it has to further improve itself by taking some administrative and professional measures such as the appointment of specialists, creation of administrative cadre and construction of additional block. He approved Rs20 million for the purchase of 1500 KV generator and other equipment’s it needs urgently. :’You can move a separate request for other funds and facilities if you need,’ he directed the director of the institute.

The NICH is a 500-bedded hospital and provides health facilities to the patients of Sindh and Balochistan. The outside patient ratio is around 40 percent. The meeting was attended by Minister health Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Director NICH Prof Jamal Raza and Prof. Khalid Mehmood, NICH Prof. Jamshed Akhter, NICH

While giving a presentation to the chief minister, Professor Jamal Raza said that during 2016, about 126,184 patients were treated in NICH. The treatments including primary health care immunization clinic, family planning, and baby clinic. General OP has TB clinic, asthma clinic, epilepsy clinic and specialized clinic pediatric nephrology clinic, pediatric endocrine clinic, pediatric diabetic clinic, pediatric dermatology clinic, pediatric dermatology clinic and pediatric haematology oncology clinic.

The chief minister was told that the two surgical units with 80 bed, surgical ICU 10-bed, surgical ICU 10, surgical ITC 15 beds and Burns 20. In surgical department outpatients 43,371, admission 6476 surgical 11055 patients. In the hospital, 4,29,111 patients’ lab tests were conducted in the NICH during 2016. There is blood bank, the emergency department where 1,84,009 patients were treated during 2016 and Oncology Unit established in 1999.

He said that on the directives of the chief minister he is going to establish a new Pediatric Surgical complex over an area of two acres. In the complex surgical block, rehabilitation centre, haematology, bone marrow transplantation and molecular genetics & Research departments would be established. The land belongs to Pakistan Army Welfare Trust and its market cost 92 acres) would come to R1120 million. On this, the chief minister directed his principal secretary to talk to the Pak Army Trust and request them to support the cause of the hospital. However, his government would pay the price of the land.

The director urged the chief minister to allow health allowance to NICH staff as is being given to JPMC. The chief minister directed him to send the proposal with the recommendation and he would approve it. ‘I would be happy to give incentives to your staff because they are doing a good job,’ he said and added he wanted to see the NICH health one of best hospitals in the country.

He also took up the case of promotions from grade B-1 to B-17and fresh appointments of lower grade employee. The chief minister asked him to promote the employees who promotions are due. But these promotions must be made purely on merit. The chief minister was told that there were 594 employees in NICH and he requested the chief minister for giving them the facility of self-hiring (house rent for devolved cadre). On this, the chief minister asked him to send a proposal so that it could be considered.

The chief minister was also told that there were 280 vacant positions and 870 doctors, nurses, paramedics and others have to be promoted. The chief minister directed the director NICH to establish satellite centres one at Lyari and another one at Hyderabad. ‘I want you to upgrade the institute to the level of NICVD and run it on that pattern,’ he directed and added that he would provide all the facilities to his institute. The chief minister also allowed the creation of administrative positions to run the institute purely on a professional basis. He allowed recruitment of sanitary staff and said he would provide an extra budget for construction of different blocks and face uplifting of the hospital.