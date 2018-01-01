Murad inspects uplift schemes launched under Karachi Package

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Inspector General of Police to make necessary arrangement for smooth flow of traffic because work on Rs12 billion Karachi Package Phase-II has been started on war footings and it is bound to cause inconvenience to the citizen of Karachi.

This he said while talking to Karachi administration during his visit to the newly launched schemes under Karachi package phase-II Sunday morning at 8am. He was accompanied by Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro and all the concerned senior officers of Karachi Package and divisional administration of Karachi.

The chief minister started his visit from Cantt railway station where all the approaching roads leading the station are being constructed for Rs240 million. The work has been started and necessary machinery has also been mobilized.

The chief minister after taking drive through visit of the Cantt station went to Garden road at Ankelsaria via Fawara Chowk. At Electronic Market, Saddar the chief minister seeing heaps of trash and filth and thrown out on the road by the shopkeepers stopped his vehicle and directed Commissioner Karachi to talk to the association of Electronic Market to stop this unhealthy practice, otherwise take strict action. “We are working hard day and night to clean the city but the shopkeepers despite having dustbins of Solid waste management at their shops are throwing their trash on the main road,” he said and added this is unacceptable.

The chief minister stopped at Anklesraia hospital where construction of road from Fawarchowk to garden via Abdullah Haroon Road and back to Fawara Chowk via Zaibunisa Market has been kicked off for Rs650 million. The PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro and his deputy Engineer Khalid Mansoor briefed the chief minister about the work. The chief minister directed them to work day and night to expedite the scheme. “This is most important road and usually remains jam at peak hour, therefore its construction with best quality must be made before time,” he said.

The chief minister also drove from garden via M.A Jinnah Road to Tipu Sultan Road where two different schemes are in progress. The schemes are reconstruction of Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed Intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road for Rs239.993 million and Construction of Bridge at Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed Road Intersection at Shaheed-e-Miullat Road for Rs515.180 million.