Staff Reporter

Karachi

Reacting to the criticism by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif, Former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party will win again from Sindh. Former CM Sindh was speaking to newsman.

The PPP leader said that Shahbaz claimed he will make 10 Green Line transportation projects in Karachi but being in power the PML-N didn’t complete one such project.