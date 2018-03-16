Murad hands over 12 ambulances to Tharparkar

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a ceremony held here at the CM House handed over 12 well-equipped ambulances to Tharparkar district for its six taluka hospitals.

The ceremony was attended by MNAs, Senators, MPAs, chairmen taluka municipal committees and concerned officers, said a statement on Thursday.

Addressing the handing over of 12 ambulances ceremony, the CM Sindh said that he is pleased to hande over 12 well equipped and advance 4×4 Toyota Hilux Ambulances, two for each Taluka Headquarters hospital of District Tharparkar for timely Transportation of patients from rural and hardest areas to hospitals or even to Tertiary level health facilities for management of critical conditions. This is in addition to a pool of already available ambulances in the district. He said that district Tharparkar is one of the most under privileged areas of province.

Its 95 per cent area is desert and facing several socioeconomic issues and natural calamity including drought, he said and added the health department was providing health services to 1.65 million population of the district through a network of 253 health facilities, including one DHQ hospital, six THQ hospitals, six RHC, 33 BHU and 207 government dispensaries.Murad Shah said that due to complex dynamics of the district there were several factors which were hampering smooth provision of maternal, newborn and child health services.

The important factors include access, transportation, low literacy, poverty, unawareness, malnutrition, inadequate referral facilities and natural calamities” he said. He went on saying resultantly the people of the district were facing serious health challenges which resulted in morbidity and mortality among high risk group population especially mother and children.

Murad Ali said that beside several reasons, the high mortality in the district is because of three delays, they are decision to access care, transport and receipt of adequate appropriate treatment. He added other factors are socio-economic and cultural.

To address these delaying factors, the health department has taken several initiatives during recent years to improve health services and status of the population which includes filling of vacant posts of Medical Officer/ Women Medical Officer, paramedical staff besides posting of many Specialist.

The Medicine budget of the district is doubled and health staff is getting very handsome special allowance with the intention to retain them in the hardest area, he said.